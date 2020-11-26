Serbian army inducts 1st woman attack aircraft pilot

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – The Serbian Army on Thursday inducted their first woman attack aircraft pilot.

32-year old Capt. Ana Perisic flew the twin-engined Orao aircraft from the Morava military airport.

"The flight was safe and secure and I am satisfied with how I managed to do it. The challenge in itself is to fly alone on that aircraft after the control flight," said Captain Perisic.

Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic attended the ceremony and said he was proud of the fact that a woman had become an attack aircraft pilot.