Serbian guard Micic inks extension with Anadolu Efes

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Serbian guard Vasilijie Micic signed an extension with Anadolu Efes until the end of the 2023-24 season, the Istanbul team announced Thursday.

Micic was voted the 2020-21 EuroLeague MVP, Most Valuable Player, averaging 16.7 points and 4.9 assists in 40 games and was named the Final Four MVP.

He became the fifth player in EuroLeague history to win the EuroLeague MVP and Final Four MVP honors in the same season, joining Dimitris Diamantidis (Panathinaikos Athens, 2011), Vassilis Spanoulis (Olympiacos, 2013), Nando De Colo (CSKA Moscow, 2016) and Luka Doncic (Real Madrid, 2018).

The 27-year-old helped Efes lift the EuroLeague trophy last season and two Turkish League trophies in 2019 and 2021.

The guard is also a member of the Serbian national team. He helped his country to win a silver medal at EuroBasket 2017.