Serbian president’s party declares victory in polls

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic declared a landslide victory Sunday for his right-wing coalition in parliamentary elections.

Addressing the public and media at the headquarters of his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), Vucic said they had received more than 2 million votes.

"I have been in politics for a long time, but I have never experienced a moment like this. Tonight, I gained great trust from the people in conditions when few believed. We received a great warning from the people that we must be even more responsible, careful and diligent," he said.

"We received more than two million votes out of a little less than 3.3 million, which is absolutely unprecedented.”

Vucic said the SNS won 63.4% of the vote and he is expecting that to rise to 64% with votes from abroad and Kosovo.

According to preliminary results from the Republic Election Commission, the SNS has won 63.35% of the vote, followed by the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS) with 10.67%.

Meanwhile, the opposition Union for Serbia (SzS) alliance, which boycotted the elections, argued that the low turnout showed that the boycott was successful.

Serbia on Sunday held general, local and autonomous region elections to determine the names and parties that will govern the country both locally and nationally for the next four years.

More than 3,419 candidates competed in 21 lists to enter the 250-seat national assembly.

Elections are also being held for 120 seats in the assembly of the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina in the country’s north and new members of local city and town councils across the country.

There are more than 6.5 million voters in Serbia.