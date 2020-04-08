Serbian president's son contracts coronavirus

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Wednesday his son, Danilo, 22, contracted the coronavirus.

"When it all started, my Danilo told me surrender is not an option. My firstborn is infected with coronavirus and admitted to the Infectious Diseases Clinic," Vucic said on social media. "Son, you will win it. Daddy loves you, we all love you!”

Serbia has 2,666 COVID-19 cases with 65 deaths.

The government declared a state of emergency and imposed a nighttime curfew from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. (1600 GMT to 0400GMT) local time.

It also closed its borders to foreign nationals, while schools, colleges, sports halls and gyms have also been closed.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and territories. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has approached 1.5 million while the death toll nears 87,500, with more than 317,600 patients recovering, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.