Serie A: Chris Smalling moves to Roma on permanent deal

ANKARA (AA) – English defender Chris Smalling has completed his move to Roma from Premier League club Manchester United on a €15 million ($17 million) permanent deal.

''AS Roma are delighted to announce the return of Chris Smalling to the club,'' the Serie A team said on Monday.

''Nothing in life worth having comes easy,'' Smalling said, as he signed a three-year contract with the Italian club. ''My head and my heart has always been in Rome. I am delighted to now be yours. Daje Roma!"

The 30-year-old center back played for Roma on loan last season, scoring three goals in 37 games.

''We are pleased to welcome Chris back to the club, as one of the pillars of our squad," said Guido Fienga, Roma's CEO.