Serie A match delayed over 15 COVID-19 cases at Genoa

By Baris Seckin

ROME (AA) – A match between Italy’s Genoa and Torino football teams was postponed Thursday due to 15 players and staffers at Genoa contracting COVID-19.

The Serie A match had been scheduled for Sunday, but the 11 players and four staffers at the club testing positive for the virus triggered the delay, club officials told local media.

Local health authorities called off today's training session.

The cases at Genoa were confirmed after a 6-0 Serie A loss to Napoli this Sunday.

*Writing by Muhammed Enes Calli