Serie A: Napoli end leaders Inter's winning streak

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Inter Milan's 11-game winning run in Serie A was ended on Sunday after being held to a 1-1 draw with Napoli.

Samir Handanovic's own goal gave a 1-0 lead to Napoli and Christian Eriksen scored the equalizer in the second half at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Inter Milan now lead Serie A with 75 points, nine points ahead of Milan, the team that beat Genoa 2-1 in another Sunday's clash.

Third-placed Atalanta defeated Juventus 1-0 at home thanks to Ruslan Malinovskiy's goal.