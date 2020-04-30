Seven more Turks die in Germany from COVID-19

BERLIN (AA) – Seven more Turks have died in Germany from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, local authorities said Thursday.

The deaths were reported in Nuremberg, Essen, Munich and Mannheim.

The latest casualties bring the number of Turks who have died in the country from the pandemic to 130.

The death toll in Germany from the virus has reached 6,467, with the number of cases rising to 161,539 and 120,400 recoveries, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas.

More than 3.18 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 227,000 and more than 971,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut