Sevilla beat Roma, move to Europa League quarterfinals

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Sevilla defeated Roma 2-0 Thursday in Duisburg, Germany to qualify for the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

At the MSV-Arena, Sevilla's defender Sergio Reguilon scored the opener in the 21st minute, while Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri doubled his team's lead in the first half, making it 2-0.

In stoppage time, Roma's defender Gianluca Mancini was sent off after receiving a red card.

With this victory, Sevilla will face England's Wolverhampton Wanderers in the quarterfinals on Aug.11.

Also, Bayer Leverkusen, Basel and Wolverhampton qualified for the Europa League quarterfinals.

Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester United and Copenhagen moved to the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

This game was postponed because of the COVID-19 threat in March, and the fixture was changed to a single-elimination competition.

– Thursday results in Europa League

Sevilla (ESP) – Roma (ITA) : 2-0

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) – Rangers (SCO) : 1-0

Basel (SUI) – Eintracht Frankfurt (GER): 1-0

Wolverhampton (ENG) – Olympiacos (GRE): 1-0

The quarterfinal games will be played on Aug. 10-11 in Germany.

*Quarterfinal draws:

– August 10:

Manchester United (ENG) vs Copenhagen (DEN), Stadion Koln

Inter Milan (ITA) vs Bayer Leverkusen (GER), Dusseldorf Arena

– August 11:

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) vs Basel (SUI), Arena AufSchalke

Wolverhampton (ENG) vs Sevilla (ESP), MSV-Arena