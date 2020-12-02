Shakhtar defeat Real Madrid for 2nd time this year

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Shakhtar Donetsk shocked Real Madrid for the second time this season in Champions League Group B action with a 2-0 win at home Tuesday.

Dentinho and Manor Solomon scored in the second half to secure a remarkable win for the Ukrainian club at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv and a second victory over the Spanish side this season.

Shakhtar defeated Real Madrid 3-2 in October.

Both teams have collected 7 points in the group.

In another Champions League match, RB Salzburg beat Lokomotiv Moscow 3-1 in Group A in Moscow.