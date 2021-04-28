'Shippers having trouble finding containers, ships'

By Elif Ferhan Yesilyurt

ISTANBUL (AA) – Shipping firms are currently having trouble finding containers and ships for shipping, the head of a Turkish trade group said Wednesday.

Speaking in a webinar titled Logistics Problems in the Chemical Industry, Adil Pelister, the head of Turkey’s Istanbul Chemicals and Chemical Products Exporters Association (IKMIB), said that many problems have arisen for exporters in global trade due to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the field of logistics.

Saying that the chemical sector is Turkey’s second-largest exporting sector, Pelister stressed that 79.1% of Turkey’s exports are done by maritime transport, 17.6% by road transport and 3.5% by other means.

Apart from other issues, we face a problem in ports slowing down their work due to the pandemic, he added.