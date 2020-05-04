Shops reopen in Spain as country sees 164 new deaths

By Alyssa McMurtry

OVIEDO, Spain (AA) – Spain on Monday registered 164 more deaths from the coronavirus, a relatively low number on the day when the country allowed reopening of some businesses, bringing the official toll to 25,428.

The Ministry of Health also reported 356 new infections on Monday – the lowest number in nearly two months – pushing the total number to 218,011.

According to the ministry, as many as 121,343 patients have recovered since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

Both the official statistics and recent closures of temporary hospitals and morgues suggest the spread of the virus has drastically reduced.

As of Monday, small shops and businesses were allowed to reopen on the condition that social distancing and hygiene measures are taken.

The shops can only serve customers based on reservations and there must be one worker per customer.

Restaurants are allowed to resume the takeaway service. Previously, only deliveries were permitted.

The authorities have also made the use of masks mandatory on public transportation.

Four small Spanish islands, which have very few coronavirus cases, are also allowed to open some bars at 50% occupancy and groups of up to 10 people can meet.