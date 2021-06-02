Shortlist for PFA Player of Year award unveiled

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The shortlist for the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year award in the Premier League was revealed on Wednesday.

Premier League champions Manchester City dominated the six-man shortlist with four players: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Ruben Dias, and Ilkay Gundogan.

Tottenham's striker Harry Kane and Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United were also on the shortlist for the award.

Foden was also among nominees for the Young Player of the Year award along with Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), and Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).