Singapore reports record 1,426 new COVID-19 cases

By Sorwar Alam

ANKARA (AA) – Singapore on Monday registered 1,426 more coronavirus cases, a new daily record, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the city-state to 8,014.

"As of 20 April 2020, 12pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 1,426 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Only 16 of the new infections are Singaporeans or permanent residents, it added.

With the latest figure, the country became the worst-hit nation among Southeast Asian nations, surpassing Indonesia and the Philippines.

"We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight," said the ministry.

The number of total deaths from the COVID-19 stands at 11, with no new fatalities reported on Monday. As many as 768 coronavirus patients have recovered so far in the city-state.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 165,000, with total infections exceeding 2.4 million, while near 629,000 have recovered, according to figures compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.