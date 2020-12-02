Sivasspor to host Spain's Villarreal in Europa League

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish football club Demir Grup Sivasspor will seek a third win over Spain's Villarreal in UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The group I match will be played at Sivas Yeni 4 Eylul Stadium at 8.55 p.m. local time (1755GMT). Croatian referee Duje Strukan will take charge of the game.

Sivasspor's Olarenwaju Kayode and Jorge Felix will not play this match due to their injuries.

A total of six players will miss the game after contracting COVID-19. The names of the infected players were not disclosed.

For Villarreal, Alberto Moreno and Moi Gomez will not fight for their team as they were injured.

In another group I game, Azerbaijan’s Qarabag will take on Israel's Maccabi Tel-Aviv in Istanbul's Fatih Terim Stadium upon Qarabag's request due to a conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The match will be played at 1755GMT.

– Villarreal lead group with 10 points

Having 10 points, Villarreal tops the group with three wins and one draw. Maccabi Tel-Aviv currently ranked second with seven points.

Demir Grup Sivasspor are in third spot with six points, while Qarabag are at the bottom of the table without any points.

– Group I standings

Team P W D L GF GA Points Villarreal 4 3 1 0 13 5 10 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 4 2 1 1 4 6 7 Demir Grup Sivasspor 4 2 0 2 9 9 6 Qarabag 4 0 0 4 3 9 0

– Week 5 fixtures in UEFA Europa League

AEK – Braga

Zorya – Leicester City

Lille – Sparta Prague

AC Milan – Celtic

Qarabag – Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Demir Grup Sivasspor – Villarreal

LASK – Tottenham Hotspur

Antwerp – Ludogorets

CSKA Moscow – Wolfsberger

Feyenoord – Dinamo Zagreb

Gent – Slovan Liberec

FK Crvena zvezda – Hoffenheim

Cluj – CSKA Sofia

Roma – Young Boys

Molde – Dundalk

Arsenal – Rapid Wien

Nice – Bayer Leverkusen

Slavia Prague – Hapoel Beer-Sheva

Rangers – Standard Liege

Benfica – Lech Poznan

Granada – PSV Eindhoven

Omonoia – PAOK

AZ Alkmaar – Napoli

Real Sociedad – Rijeka