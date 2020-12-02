Sivasspor to host Spain's Villarreal in Europa League

By Emre Asikci
ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish football club Demir Grup Sivasspor will seek a third win over Spain's Villarreal in UEFA Europa League on Thursday.
The group I match will be played at Sivas Yeni 4 Eylul Stadium at 8.55 p.m. local time (1755GMT). Croatian referee Duje Strukan will take charge of the game.
Sivasspor's Olarenwaju Kayode and Jorge Felix will not play this match due to their injuries.
A total of six players will miss the game after contracting COVID-19. The names of the infected players were not disclosed.
For Villarreal, Alberto Moreno and Moi Gomez will not fight for their team as they were injured.
In another group I game, Azerbaijan’s Qarabag will take on Israel's Maccabi Tel-Aviv in Istanbul's Fatih Terim Stadium upon Qarabag's request due to a conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The match will be played at 1755GMT.
– Villarreal lead group with 10 points
Having 10 points, Villarreal tops the group with three wins and one draw. Maccabi Tel-Aviv currently ranked second with seven points.
Demir Grup Sivasspor are in third spot with six points, while Qarabag are at the bottom of the table without any points.
– Group I standings
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Points
|Villarreal
|4
|3
|1
|0
|13
|5
|10
|Maccabi Tel-Aviv
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|6
|7
|Demir Grup Sivasspor
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|9
|6
|Qarabag
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|9
|0
– Week 5 fixtures in UEFA Europa League
AEK – Braga
Zorya – Leicester City
Lille – Sparta Prague
AC Milan – Celtic
Qarabag – Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Demir Grup Sivasspor – Villarreal
LASK – Tottenham Hotspur
Antwerp – Ludogorets
CSKA Moscow – Wolfsberger
Feyenoord – Dinamo Zagreb
Gent – Slovan Liberec
FK Crvena zvezda – Hoffenheim
Cluj – CSKA Sofia
Roma – Young Boys
Molde – Dundalk
Arsenal – Rapid Wien
Nice – Bayer Leverkusen
Slavia Prague – Hapoel Beer-Sheva
Rangers – Standard Liege
Benfica – Lech Poznan
Granada – PSV Eindhoven
Omonoia – PAOK
AZ Alkmaar – Napoli
Real Sociedad – Rijeka