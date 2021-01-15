Sixers beat Heat 125-108, Simmons makes triple-double

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Ben Simmons recorded his 30th career triple-double on Friday in the Philadelphia 76ers win against the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center with a 125-108 score.

Simmons became the third-fastest player in NBA history to reach the mark (in 228th career game), behind Oscar Robertson (75 games) and Magic Johnson (190), performing 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Shake Milton was the high scorer of the game with 31 points, Tobias Harris produced 18 points and Tyrese Maxey finished with 15 points.

For the losing side, Precious Achiuwa made a double-double with 11 rebounds and 10 points.

Duncan Robinson played with 22 points as Gabe Vincent helped his team with 21 points.

With nine wins and four defeats, the Sixers remained in second place in the Eastern Conference, while the Miami Heat are in the 11th spot with four wins and six losses.

– Results:

Philadelphia 76ers – Miami Heat: 125-108

San Antonio Spurs – Houston Rockets: 105-109

Toronto Raptors – Charlotte Hornets: 111-108

Denver Nuggets – Golden State Warriors: 114-104

Portland Trail Blazers – Indiana Pacers: 87-111