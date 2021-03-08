Sky is the limit for women at Turkey's nuclear plant

By Lale Koklu Karagoz

MERSIN, Turkey (AA) – Female staff at a nuclear power plant project in Turkey held a celebration on International Women's Day.

The event was held at a hotel in the southern port city of Mersin where the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is under construction. Once completed, it will be the first in Turkey.

The host, Nesrin Sevimli, is a member of the Women in Nuclear Field (NUKAD) group and executive board member of the Nuclear Industry Association.

"To succeed, the only condition is to work and love what you do," said Kubra Sengul, a Nuclear Energy Department official at the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

Sengul went on to say: "Indeed, regardless of the professions we have or the positions we hold, it is necessary to live up to the moment; actually this is where success comes from. I work on radioactive wastes. I would like to represent Turkey in international institutions in the field of radioactive wastes and my goal is to be the leader of successful projects in this field in Turkey."

Natalia Konovalova, executive assistant at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, noted that nuclear energy is a growing sector where women can always find positions.

"As many as 308 women currently work at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, including 97 Turkish citizens. When we look at all sites, including female employees within our contractor company, we have a total of 1,041 female employees," said Konovalova.

Gifts and roses were exchanged at the end of the event.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara