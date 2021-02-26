Slavia Prague stun Leicester to advance in Europa League

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Czech football club Slavia Prague unexpectedly eliminated English opponents Leicester City with a 2-0 victory late Thursday in a UEFA Europa League last 32 phase match.

Second-half goals by Slavia Prague's Lukas Provod and Abdallah Sima at Leicester City's King Power Stadium sent the Czech team to the Round of 16.

The first leg ended in a 0-0 draw in Prague.

The victorious side Slavia Prague entered the round of 16 draw on Friday.

AC Milan, Ajax Amsterdam, Arsenal, Dinamo Zagreb, Dynamo Kyiv, Granada, Manchester United, Molde, Olympiacos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Slavia Prague, Tottenham Hotspur, Villarreal and Young Boys qualified for the last 16 phase in the Europa League.

Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Braga, Club Brugge, Crvena zvezda, Hoffenheim, Krasnodar, Leicester City, Lille, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Napoli, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad, Royal Antwerp, Salzburg, and Wolfsberg have been eliminated from the tournament.