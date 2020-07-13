Slovenia hosts 68th Ljubljana Festival amid virus

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – The 2020 Ljubljana Festival in Slovenia, dubbed as “the biggest cultural event” in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, is bringing together artists from around the world.

The grand opening of the festival's 68th edition was held on July 1 with Beethoven's 9th Symphony and 3rd piano concert with maestro Charles Dutoit, the organizers said in a statement on Monday.

The two-month-long event will attract performers such as Russian-Austrian operatic soprano Anna Netrebko, Azerbaijani tenor Yusif Eyvazov and German tenor Jonas Kaufmann, among others.

“We will see ballet and opera performances, musicals, chamber music, and symphonic concerts, plays,” the statement read.

First held in 1952 by the Tourist Society of Ljubljana, the festival since then has showcased several cultural, economic, folklore, tourism and sports events.

The spread of the virus in the Central European country is currently slowing down. Its government announced an end to the epidemic on May 15.