Slovenian leader rejects change to W. Balkans borders

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Slovenian President Borut Pahor on Friday expressed support for the territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"I oppose any border change in the Balkans,” said Pahor.

He spoke at a news conference in the Slovenian capital of Ljublijana regarding allegations concerning a non-paper document on a change of borders in the Western Balkans and said he was not aware of any non-paper during his last visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“I am a friend of this country, its territorial integrity, and its Euro-Atlantic perspective. I am one of the rare country leaders who clearly emphasize the importance of reconciliation," he said. “I strongly object to the ideas about the final fall of Yugoslavia and changing the current borders because I do not believe that would be possible in a peaceful way.”

​​​​​​​Pahor's remarks were made after a heated discussion on alleged unofficial documents that, according to some media outlets in the region among other things, mentioned Bosnia and Herzegovina and potential changes to its borders.

Reports claimed that one of the non-paper documents, which outlines the plan for the future of the region, was recently sent to Brussels by Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

Jansa has denied the claims.