Slow decline in new COVID-19 cases reported in Turkey

By Merve Berker and Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Saturday reported 15,118 more coronavirus infections and 253 fatalities over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

The new cases include 3,002 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.13 million.

Since Friday, as many as 23,231 people recovered, bringing the tally to 1,994,034, while the death toll climbed to 19,624.

Some 178,872 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country over the past day, pushing the total to over 23.6 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 4,501, the data showed.

"The number of cases, active cases and patients in critical condition continues to decrease," said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Twitter.

"While new restrictions are being imposed ahead of the holiday season, especially across Europe, countries are approving and procuring vaccines to pave the way towards the end of the pandemic," he added.

The virus outbreak has claimed more than 1.75 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.

Over 79.96 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 45.11 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of cases.

