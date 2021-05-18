Social media campaign started by Turkey's presidential spokesman focuses on children killed by Israel

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's presidential spokesman started a social media campaign on Tuesday that focuses on Palestinian children killed in Israeli attacks.

"As of today, Israel killed 61 children. Not terrorist, not soldiers. Children. Ethem et-Tanani is one of them. He was four years old. He will never wake up again. Will you?," Ibrahim Kalin said in a video published on Twitter.

Two more children have been killed since the video was posted.

He encouraged mentioning the names of children who were killed and said: "#SayTheirNames and pass it on."

At least 217 Palestinians have been killed, including 63 children and 36 women, and 1,500 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.