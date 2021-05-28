Somali army kills 15 al-Shabaab terrorists, injures 20 others

By Mohammed Dhaysane

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AA) – The Somali military on Friday killed at least 15 al-Shabaab terrorists and injured over 20 others in the country's Middle Shabelle region.

"The Somali National Army killed 15 members of al-Shabaab in security operations at Gallabashiir village, in the Middle Shabelle region," according to SNA radio.

Army Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Odawa Yusuf Rageh told the radio that terrorists suffered a huge loss in the operation.

He said the army destroyed al-Shabaab strongholds and seized weapons as part of the operation conducted to destroy the group's manpower and infrastructure.

Military officials in the region told Anadolu Agency over the phone that over 20 al-Shabaab terrorists were also wounded in the operation.

Officials declined to comment as to how many soldiers were either killed or wounded in the operation.

The Somali military has intensified its offensive against the al-Qaeda-affiliated group as the country prepares for parliamentary and presidential elections in 60 days.