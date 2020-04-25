Somali police kill 2 civilians in Mogadishu

By Mohammed Dhaysane

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AA) – Two civilians were shot and killed by police enforcing a nightime curfew because of the coronavirus pandemic here in the capital late Friday.

The shooting took place near the Somali National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) headquarters and the casualties include a pregnant woman, according to local media.

“No Police no curfew” could be heard as hundreds of protesters took to the streets to demonstrate against police following the shooting.

“The particular policeman is detained and will face due process. The curfew has been in place for some time with no incidents and we regret this particular one but it is not a common situation and it is not something that we will tolerate. Thank you," said deputy police commissioner Zakia Hussen on Twitter.

Somali health officials said 16 patients have died from the virus and the number of cases stand at 328.