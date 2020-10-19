Somali premier announces new cabinet

By Mohammed Dhaysane

GAROWE, Somalia (AA) – Somalia's new prime minister announced his new Cabinet on Monday evening in the capital Mogadishu.

Speaking at the presidential palace flanked by his new ministers, Mohamed Hussein Roble said the new Cabinet consists of a deputy prime minister and 26 ministers, including four women.

Fifteen of the new ministers (over 50%) are from the previous Cabinet, with Deputy Prime Minister Khadar Mohamed Gulaid, Finance Minister Abdirahman Duale Beyleh, Foreign Minister Ahmed Isse Awad, and Health Minister Fowzia Abiikar Nur all holding onto their posts.

The new Cabinet also includes 17 state ministers and 26 deputy ministers.

The new cabinet will need approval from the federal parliament.

On Sept. 18, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed appointed Roble the country's new prime minister after parliament ousted Hassan Ali Khayre, his predecessor.

The new prime minister and his Cabinet will have a brief mandate, as the Horn of African country's presidential and parliamentary elections are looming.