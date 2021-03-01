Somali premier appoints committees to probe clashes

By Mohammed Dhaysane

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AA) – Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble appointed two committees late Monday to investigate clashes on Feb. 19 between government forces and opposition protesters in the capital Mogadishu.

The committees will also work on ensuring that peaceful protests are held on March 6 as agreed by Roble and opposition presidential candidates in their second meeting at Aden Adde International Airport earlier in the day.

Opposition presidential candidate Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame said at a press conference after the meeting that the opposition will organize the protest and the government will maintain security.

He said the opposition hopes the new committees will find out what happened on Feb. 19 when government forces and opposition security personnel clashed near Somalia's presidential palace.

At least four people were killed, including soldiers, according to security sources.