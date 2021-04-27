Somali president calls election in bid to ease tensions

By Mohammed Dhaysane

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AA) – Somalia’s president called early Wednesday for elections in a bid to ease the current political tensions in the country.

"We have always been committed to conducting unconditional elections anchored on the 17 September 2020 agreement and the recommendations of the 16 February 2021 Baidoa Technical Committee,” said Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, addressing the nation on national television.

To fulfil elections based on these agreements, he said, "I call upon all parties in Somalia to bring to a halt everything that is a threat to the stability of our country, politicization of the forces, divisions and vandalism.”

Mohamed has accused foreign governments and individuals of attempting to destabilize the country.

"Unfortunately, our resolve was frustrated by a few individuals and foreign governments whose aim remained destabilizing Somalia to cause destruction and partition it to place us in a constitutional crisis,” he said.

He will address the country's parliament on Saturday.

The capital Mogadishu has witnessed violence and displacement among the public after government forces and pro-opposition soldiers clashed in parts of the city.

The country was thrown into a political and election stalemate after Mohamed’s four-year term ended on Feb. 8 this year and parliament extended his mandate and that of the president for two more years.