Somalia: Government official dead in car bomb blast

By Mohammed Dhaysane

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AA) – One government official is confirmed dead in a car bomb targeting a popular hotel in Somalia’s capital Sunday, followed by gunmen storming the hotel, an official said.

Abdirizaq Abdi Abdullahi, a senior Information Ministry official, was killed in the attack on the Elite Hotel Mogadishu, government spokesman Ismail Mukhtar Oronjo confirmed to Anadolu Agency.

Additionally some two dozen people are so far wounded, said an official from an ambulance company who asked not to be named.

Fighting at the hotel is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.