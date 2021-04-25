Somalia: Turkish Red Crescent donates 700 food parcels

By Mohammed Dhaysane

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AA) – The Turkish Red Crescent on Sunday distributed food parcels for people in need in Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

"The Turkish Red Crescent did food distribution in Mogadishu's Daynile district on Sunday and distributed 700 food parcels to families in need in the Daynile district," Orhan Kokcu, head of the Turkish Red Crescent delegation in Somalia, told Anadolu Agency over the phone.

The group will continue to distribute food in Somalia during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan for a total of 7,000 food parcels, he added.

Red Crescent Somali personnel also visited newborn babies and their families at the Yardimeli and Martini hospitals in Mogadishu and gave presents to the newborns.

Separately, the Somali government and the humanitarian community said they are deeply concerned about the increasingly dry conditions in the Horn of Africa country, which has deteriorated to a drought situation.

More than 80% of the country is experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, according to a joint statement.

Since 1990, Somalia has experienced more than 30 climate-related hazards, including 12 droughts and 19 floods, according to the statement.

At least 3.4 million people are projected to be affected by drought conditions by the end of 2021, and some 380,000 are expected to be displaced.