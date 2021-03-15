Somaliland vice president tests positive for COVID-19

By Mohammed Dhaysane

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AA) – Somaliland's Vice President Abdirahman Saylici confirmed on Monday he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I would like to inform the people of Somaliland that I have been dealing with COVID-19 for the last three days," said Saylici on Twitter.

He also urged the people in Somaliland to follow the instructions of Health Ministry.

Deputy Health Minister Mahdi Osman and Minister of Finance Sa'ad Ali Shire have also tested positive for the coronavirus, according to local media.

Somaliland, a former British protectorate, is a breakaway region in Northwestern Somalia. In 1991, the region declared independence from the rest of the horn of African country.

Somalia received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday. It has recorded 12 deaths and 138 cases in 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry on Monday night.