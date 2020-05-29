Sony announces PS5 reveal event for next week

By Davut Demircan

ANKARA (AA) – Sony on Friday announced the reveal event of PlayStation 5 will be held on June 4.

The event will last more than an hour.

“A lack of physical events has given us an amazing opportunity to think differently and bring you on this journey with us, and hopefully, closer than ever before. This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you,” said Jim Ryan, PlayStation’s CEO.

Some PS5 games will be shown off at the event.

“The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware,” Ryan added.

Sony’s event will be live on Twitch or YouTube on June 4 at 1pm PDT / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST.