Sorloth says 'enough' to Trabzonspor fans after message bombardment

By Selcuk Bugra Gokalp

ANKARA (AA) – Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth responded on social media to the fans who wanted him to return to Trabzonspor.

"Hello, Trabzonspor fans, thank you for your love and support, but please stop calling and texting. My life has become very stressful. That's enough.", Sorloth posted a message on Twitter.

Trabzonspor fans showed their wish to see Alexander Sorloth back on the team, as the Norwegian striker's last photo on Instagram had been bombarded with "Come to Trabzonspor" comments since Wednesday.

The comments under Sorloth's photo are now over 3.2 million as fans continue their social media campaign.

After completing his loan spell with Trabzonspor and return to Crystal Palace, Sorloth was transferred to Germany's Leipzig team at the beginning of the 2020/2021 season.

Sorloth was loan transferred to Trabzonspor from the English club Crystal Palace for the previous season.

He had an exceptional season with 33 goals and 11 assists in 49 matches for Trabzonspor.

The Norwegian striker left the club in September 2020 and transferred to the German club, RB Leipzig.