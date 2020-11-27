South Africa: Anti-graft body serves new summon to Zuma

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – An inquiry commission probing corruption in South Africa served another summons requiring former President Jacob Zuma to appear in January after he failed to appear earlier this month, according to media reports Friday.

Zuma was supposed to be questioned by the state capture commission Nov. 16 – Nov. 20, according to Raymond Zondo, South Africa’s deputy chief justice who is heading the inquiry.

The former head of state walked out of a hearing last week after Zondo dismissed his application that demanded the judge recuse himself from the hearing.

Through his legal team, Zuma tried to discredit the proceedings by accusing Zondo of being biased.

The summons was reportedly served earlier this week at Zuma’s home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal province requiring him to appear before the commission Jan. 18 to 22.

Zuma resigned in 2018 amid pressure from his ruling African National Congress (ANC) party on claims of corruption and other offenses. He chose Zondo to head the commission before resigning.

The State Capture commission was established shortly before Zuma stepped down and is probing allegations of wrongdoings during his tenure.

The former president is accused of giving lucrative state contracts to the Guptas, a wealthy Indian family close to him.

The Guptas are said to have influenced Zuma’s appointments of top government officials, including ministers.

Zuma and the Guptas have denied the allegations.

The Gupta family is headed by three brothers who settled in South Africa two decades ago but have left the country.

Two years ago, their business interests in mining, media, technology and other sectors were worth billions of dollars.