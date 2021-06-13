South Africa commits to helping fight climate change

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – South Africa’s president has told the G7 summit that his country is determined to contribute its fair share towards the global effort to address climate change challenges.

“South Africa gives its continued full support for the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Paris Agreement and multilateral environmental agreements such as the UN Convention on Biological Diversity,” Cyril Ramaphosa told the G7 Leaders’ Summit session on Climate and Nature in Cornwall in the UK, according to a statement from the Presidency on Sunday.

Ramaphosa was invited to the G7 Summit in recognition of South Africa’s leadership role on the continent and globally in the fight against COVID-19, including championing vaccine equity.

He said his country recently established the Presidential Climate Change Commission to guide the just transition to a lower carbon economy and to position the country as an attractive destination for climate and nature finance.

Ramaphosa said his country’s bold actions as a developing economy need to be seen in the context of international equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.

The South African leader said the existential threat posed by climate change requires nothing less than urgent, ambitious and collective action by the nations of the world.

“Our ambition must not be limited to mitigation but must necessarily include adaptation and implementation support,” he said, adding “this balance is vitally important for Africa, which is disproportionately affected by the impact of climate change and yet is the lowest emitter.”

“As we prepare for COP26 and commit to scale up our climate action ambitions, we look to the G7 to demonstrate a clear commitment to significantly enhanced adaptation, technology transfer and means of implementation,” he added.