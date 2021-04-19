South Africa: Elephants trample poacher to death

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – A suspected poacher was trampled to death by elephants at South Africa’s famous Kruger National Park, an official said.

“The deceased and his accomplices were fleeing from Rangers when they ran into a breeding herd of elephants,” Isaac Phaahla, spokesman for the South African National Parks (SANParks), said on Twitter late Sunday.

Phaahla said field rangers on a routine patrol spotted three individuals fleeing. They arrested one of the suspects, who said they had run into a herd of elephants. The rangers later discovered a badly trampled body.

“A rifle was recovered and the case was referred to police,” the statement said.

Poaching is rife in South Africa, where rhinos are killed daily for their horns. Rhino horns are in high demand in some Asian countries, where they are used for traditional medicines and as a status symbol for the wealthy.

There are currently less than 30,000 African rhinos remaining, with the biggest population in Kruger National Park.

In 2019, a total of 327 rhinos were killed by poachers in the park alone out of the 594 cases recorded nationwide.

At least 31 elephants were killed in South Africa in 2019, according to the Environment Ministry.