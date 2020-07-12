South Africa, Ghana report more virus cases

By Gokhan Kavak and Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – Number of novel coronavirus cases in two African nations South Africa and Ghana have surged on Saturday.

South Africa reported 13,497 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 264,184, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

A total of 111 people died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the ministry added. The death toll has climbed to 3,971.

As many as 127,715 people have recovered from the disease.

While the Gauteng region has reported the highest number of cases, Northern Cape has the lowest number of infections and deaths.

The country continues to be the worst-hit in Africa.

– Ghana

The West African country reported 371 more virus cases, taking the tally to 23,834.

Ghana Health Services said that six more people have died from the virus and the death toll now stands at 135.

There are 19,212 recovered patients in the country.

The capital Akra, Ashanti, Western, and Central have reported the highest number of cases.

In overall Africa, the number of cases exceeded 563,000, while 12,813 people have died due to the outbreak of pandemic across the continent.

*Writing by Sena Guler