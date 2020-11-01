South Africa records 135 new COVID-19 related deaths

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – South Africa recorded 135 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 19,411, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced late Sunday.

Mkhize said 1,371 new COVID-19 cases were also detected in the same period, pushing the number of infections to 726,823.

South Africa has the highest number of COVID-19 cases on the continent and is the 12th most-affected nation globally.

The country has so far conducted 4.8 million tests for the virus since it was first detected seven months ago, with nearly 20,000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

Despite having a high number of cases, South Africa is doing well in terms of recoveries, with a total of 655,330 people winning their battle against the virus, translating to a recovery rate of 90%.