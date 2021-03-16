South Africa records 139 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – South Africa recorded 139 coronavirus-related deaths in a 24-hour period Tuesday, taking the country’s total number of fatalities to 51,560, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said.

He said the country also recorded 933 new COVID-19 cases after 24,920 new tests were conducted, bringing the number of confirmed infections to 1,530,966.

According to Mkhize, South Africa has so far conducted around 9.4 million tests for the virus since it was first detected in the country last March.

Despite having the highest number of deaths and infections on the continent, South Africa also has one of the highest recovery rates.

“Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1,458,001, representing a recovery rate of 95%,” the minister said.

At least 157,286 health care workers have been vaccinated so far against COVID-19 in Africa’s most developed economy.