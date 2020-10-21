South Africa records 164 new COVID-19 deaths

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – South Africa reported 164 new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed fatalities in the country to 18,656.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 1,050 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the number of confirmed cases nationwide to 706,304.

Mkhize said nearly 4.6 million people have been tested for the virus since it was first detected seven months ago.

Meanwhile, more than 15,000 people were tested in the past 24 hours, he said.

He added that 639,568 people had recovered from the virus, which translates to a 90% recovery rate.

South Africa has the highest number of COVID-19 cases on the African continent and is the twelfth most affected country in the world after the UK, Mexico and Peru reported higher numbers.