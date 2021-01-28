South Africa records 555 new COVID-19 deaths

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – South Africa registered 555 new coronavirus-related deaths in a single day, pushing the country’s total number of fatalities to 43,105, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said late Thursday.

Mkhize said health workers detected 7,150 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 1,437,798 after conducting 48,406 new tests in the past 24-hour cycle.

He said the cumulative total of tests conducted since the virus was first detected in the country last March is now 8,156, 239.

The minister said the most affected regions include Kwa-Zulu Natal, which lost 249 people, followed by Eastern Cape with 150 deaths and Western Cape, which lost 45 people.

‘‘We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients,” Mkhize said.

At least 1,272,197 people have recovered from the virus, representing a recovery rate of 88.3%.

South Africa is currently battling a second wave of the pandemic. The country has the highest numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths on the continent and is the 15th most-affected country globally.

Africa’s most developed economy is also currently battling a new COVID-19 variant known as 501Y.V2, which is said to be 50% more infectious and has been detected in at least 20 countries.