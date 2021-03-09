South Africa records 638 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – South Africa recorded 638 new coronavirus cases, one of its lowest daily increases, bringing the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 1,521,706, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced late Monday.

“Regrettably, 125 more COVID-19 deaths have been reported,” Mkhize said as he conveyed his condolences to loved ones of the departed and thanked health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

The total number of people in the country who have succumbed to the virus is 50,803.

According to Mkhize, the country has conducted nearly 10 million tests for the virus since it was first detected last March, with 13,630 tests recorded in the past 24 hours.

At least 1,442,045 people have recovered from the deadly respiratory illness, representing a recovery rate of 94.7%.

South Africa, which has the highest number of COVID-19 infections and deaths on the continent, has so far vaccinated 107,054 health care workers.