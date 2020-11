By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – South Africa registered 3,198 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, taking the nationwide tally to 785,139, according to the health ministry.

Sixty-one additional people died from the virus, bringing fatalities to 21,439.

The country has conducted more than 5,385,000 tests and nearly 723,500 patients have recovered.

Africa has reported more than 2 million COVID-19 cases.