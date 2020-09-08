South Africa reports 1,079 new COVID-19 cases

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – South Africa registered 1,079 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a 24-hour period, bringing the total to 640,441, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced Tuesday.

Mkhize also confirmed that 82 more people had died of COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 15,086.

According to the figures, cases of COVID-19 have started declining in Africa’s most advanced economy, with recoveries standing at 567,729, which translates to 88.6%.

The minister said 3.8 million people have been tested so far for the virus with 12,213 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

South Africa, which was the fifth-most affected country globally, has now dropped to seventh place after Peru and Colombia surpassed it.