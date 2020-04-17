South Africa reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – South Africa reported 14 more fatalities Thursday from the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s death toll to 48.

“As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 2,605,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

On Wednesday, South Africa recorded 2,506 confirmed cases, meaning there has been an increase of 99 cases overnight.

Mkhize also said 903 people had recovered, adding the heath sector is encouraged by the increasing number of patients recovering from COVID-19.

“We also note that the number of tests being conducted continues to rise, with the total number of tests conducted to date being 95,060,” he said.

South Africa, which has the largest number of coronavirus cases in Africa, is rolling out mass testing of the population in an effort to curb the rising number of infections.

The novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions since emerging in Wuhan, China last December, with the U.S. and Europe now the hardest-hit areas.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide exceeds 2.1 million with the death toll at more than 143,000 and over 542,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.