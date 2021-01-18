South Africa reports 254 more COVID-19 fatalities

By Jeffrey Moyo

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AA) – With 254 more fatalities on Sunday, the COVID-19 death toll in South Africa crossed 37,000 while the number of total infections shot up to 1.4 million, said official figures.

Data from the country’s Health Ministry showed the additional deaths brought the overall death toll since the outbreak began to 37,105.

South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there are currently 202,380 COVID-19 cases in the country.

The bulk of these cases are in the country’s KwaZulu-Natal province, which is struggling with 64,016 cases, followed by the Gauteng province with 45,363.

The Western Cape province has 40,437 cases while the North West is grappling with 13,652 patients.

The government said national recovery rate from coronavirus stands at 82.1% after 1.1 million patients apparently defeated the disease.