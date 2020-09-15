South Africa reports 772 new COVID-19 cases

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA (AA) – South Africa reported 772 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of infections to 651,521, the country’s Health Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said 142 more people lost their lives due to the disease, bringing the death toll to 15,641.

The country has conducted nearly 4 million coronavirus tests and over 583,000 people have recovered from the virus.

South Africa remains the most infected country In the African continent.

Since originating in Wuhan, China in December, the pandemic has claimed more than 931,000 lives in 188 countries and regions. The US, India, Brazil and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 29 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 19.9 million, according to data from US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas