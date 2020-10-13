South Africa reports 83 more deaths from COVID-19

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – South Africa recorded 83 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus Monday, raising the death toll to 17,863, according to the Health Ministry.

The ministry said 888 new cases were recorded over the past day, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 693,359.

Over 4.41 million tests have been conducted to detect COVID-19 since the country’s first case was reported in March.

The number of recoveries stands at 624,659, it said.

South Africa continues to be the country where COVID-19 is seen the most in the Africa continent.

More than 37.7 million people have tested positive for the virus globally, while over a million have died, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University. More than 26.19 million people have recovered.