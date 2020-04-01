South Africa reports fifth coronavirus death

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – South Africa announced Tuesday that two more people have died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number to five, with at least 1,353 infected.

“We convey our sincere condolences to the loved ones of these departed citizens,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

Mkhize said the deceased include a 79 year-old man who was in respiratory distress and a 46-year-old woman who had an underlying medical conditions of hypertension and chronic asthma.

Meanwhile, the number of infections in South Africa continues to rise. As of Tuesday, cases had risen by 46 from the previous day.

The country is currently on day five of a 21-day curfew introduced last week by President Cyril Ramaphosa to stem the spread of the virus.

Ramaphosa has advised all South Africans to remain home, except those working in essential sectors such as hospitals, security, food production and telecommunications.

Mkhize said the Health Ministry will roll out mobile testing units for COVID-19 across the country.

“I look forward to launching some of these in Free State province on Thursday,” he said.

Testing has been a major challenge across the country, but health workers have been conducting door to door screening, and those suspected of having COVID-19 were being referred to main hospitals for tests.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 179 countries and regions, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Its data shows the confirmed number of cases worldwide have surpassed 857,000, with the death toll over 42,000 and more than 178,000 recoveries.