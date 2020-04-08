South Africa reports five more COVID-19 deaths

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – South Africa announced Wednesday that five more people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s death toll to 18.

“The total number of COVID-19 cases is 1,845. This is an increase of 96 from the previously reported cases,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

Mkhize expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and also conveyed his appreciation to the doctors who treated them.

South Africa, which has the highest number of confirmed cases on the continent, is currently in its second week of a 21-day nationwide lockdown in which nonessential workers are required to stay home to curb the spread of the virus.

According to the Health Ministry, the country has tested 63,776 people in the past two weeks.

Health experts have lauded South Africa for conducting mass tests and treating patients early.

After first being detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 1.5 million with over 87,900 deaths and more than 318,000 recoveries, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.