South Africa reports nearly 100 more COVID-19 deaths

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – Health officials in South Africa reported 94 additional coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours bringing the total to 1,831.

“As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 87,715,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement late Friday.

A total of 3,825 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours.

The tourism region of Western Cape remains the epicenter of the virus with 60 deaths in the last 24 hours, followed by 27 fatalities in Gauteng province and seven in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mkhize said the country has tested more than 1.2 million people for the virus, with nearly 32,336 tests conducted Friday.

“The number of recoveries is 47,825, which translates to recovery rate of 54.5%,” according to the statement.